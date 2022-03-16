Key Financial Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Key Financial Inc reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $428.04 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $385.34 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

