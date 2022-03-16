Key Financial Inc Sells 79 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $160.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.61 and a 200-day moving average of $163.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $146.94 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

