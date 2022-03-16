Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Shares Up 3.5%

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.82. 1,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26.

Keywords Studios Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

