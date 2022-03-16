KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $336,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,221 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 656 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $11.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $551.70. 67,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of -113.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.41. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $598.96.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.34.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,126 shares of company stock worth $16,489,970. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

