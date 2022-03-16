KG&L Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after acquiring an additional 631,466 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,172,000 after purchasing an additional 333,421 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,330 shares of company stock worth $21,140,731. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.70. 99,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.58. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

