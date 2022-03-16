Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Down 36.3% in February

Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the February 13th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Kidpik stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. 99,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,264. Kidpik has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.47.

Get Kidpik alerts:

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Kidpik in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Kidpik during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kidpik during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kidpik during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kidpik during the 4th quarter worth $651,000. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kidpik (Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. is an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company. It offer mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits which are curated based on each member’s style preferences. The company also sell branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website. Kidpik Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.