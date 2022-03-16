Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the February 13th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kissei Pharmaceutical stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and health foods. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Information Service, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment researches, develops, manufactures, and markets drugs, which are used in the fields of urology, dialysis, women’s health, ophthalmology, endocrinology and metabolism.

