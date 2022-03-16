Kleros (PNK) Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Kleros has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $50.31 million and $1.78 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.0810 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002359 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.88 or 0.00335722 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,309,253 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

