Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.84 billion-$19.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.20 billion.
Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $7.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 285,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,266. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.54.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 89,284 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kohl’s (KSS)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.