Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.84 billion-$19.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.20 billion.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $7.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 285,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,266. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 89,284 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

