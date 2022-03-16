Komo Plant Based Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Short Interest Update

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 165,200 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 236,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 709,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOMOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 82,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,463. Komo Plant Based Foods has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10.

