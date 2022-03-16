Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($39.56) to €35.00 ($38.46) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. ING Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($46.15) to €32.50 ($35.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of PHG traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.83. 191,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,253. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

