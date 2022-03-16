Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.490-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:KFY opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 8.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after buying an additional 253,852 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

