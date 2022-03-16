Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.490-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

KFY opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 8.73%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 253,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,018,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,966,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,199,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,803,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

