KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KS Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.68) to €22.00 ($24.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KS Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($19.01) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KS Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Get KS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

KPLUY opened at $13.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.