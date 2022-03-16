Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Acquired by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30,848.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 764,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after purchasing an additional 761,953 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after purchasing an additional 489,044 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 406,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 791.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,893,000 after purchasing an additional 333,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 571,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,310,000 after purchasing an additional 242,761 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Chin Hu Lim purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

