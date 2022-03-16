Kumba Iron Ore Limited Plans Dividend of $0.52 (OTCMKTS:KIROY)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.5221 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of KIROY stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $18.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56.
About Kumba Iron Ore (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kumba Iron Ore (KIROY)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.