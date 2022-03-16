Kumba Iron Ore Limited Plans Dividend of $0.52 (OTCMKTS:KIROY)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.5221 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of KIROY stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $18.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56.

About Kumba Iron Ore (Get Rating)

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

