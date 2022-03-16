Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $271.53 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $237.00 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.57.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 821 shares of company stock worth $222,351. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

