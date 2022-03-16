Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 1.7% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,163,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,539,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $484.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $588.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $466.06 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

