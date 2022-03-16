Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) CFO Christopher T. Porter Buys 38,000 Shares

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CFO Christopher T. Porter bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $293,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The company has a market cap of $374.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the second quarter worth $106,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 349,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.