Lantz Financial LLC Buys 810 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 0.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.