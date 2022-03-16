Lantz Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 1.7% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB opened at $207.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.95 and a 200 day moving average of $191.28. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.07 and a 52-week high of $211.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.47.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,876. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

