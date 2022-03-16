Lantz Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,589 shares of company stock worth $36,922,680. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $155.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $275.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $156.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

