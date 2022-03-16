Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Entergy by 24,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $559,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.07. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $96.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

