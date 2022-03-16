Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 483 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $102.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.08 and a 200 day moving average of $105.66. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

