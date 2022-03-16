Lauren E. Allnutt Sells 393 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NTRS opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.30. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Northern Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 650,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

