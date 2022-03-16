LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €128.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €128.00 ($140.66) price target by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s previous close.

LEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($170.33) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($174.51) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €143.05 ($157.19).

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €109.55 ($120.38) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($82.60) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($108.24). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €114.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €122.76.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

