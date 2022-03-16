Legacy Wealth Management Inc Has $712,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $428.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.