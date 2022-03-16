LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. LegalZoom.com traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 341675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LZ. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 12,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $192,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $221,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,351 shares of company stock worth $1,477,246.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 216,055 shares during the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth about $18,500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 26,717 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. LegalZoom.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

