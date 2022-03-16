Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.01 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 150,947 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 118,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

LGRDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Legrand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Legrand from €105.00 ($115.38) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legrand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $20.14.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

