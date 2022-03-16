Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $91.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lennar has been benefiting from effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. Higher demand for new homes on declining mortgage rates and low inventory levels bodes well. Focus on the lighter land strategy to boost free cash flow will bolster the balance sheet and thereby drive returns. Gross margin was up 300 basis points (bps) for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, given pricing power, its efforts toward reducing construction costs and lower interest expense. Yet, supply chain challenges along with rising land and labor costs continue to impact Lennar’s performance. It expects homes for first-quarter fiscal 2022 within 14,800-15,100 units, indicating a decline from 15,570 reported a year. Lennar shares have underperformed the industry over a year.”

Get Lennar alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

Shares of LEN traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.98. The stock had a trading volume of 64,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,973. Lennar has a 1-year low of $79.52 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.99. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Lennar by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.