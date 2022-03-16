Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Full House Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 55.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 52.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 492.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

FLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $301.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.38.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.