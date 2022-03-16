Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $98,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $106,729,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,936,000 after acquiring an additional 74,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,634,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,126,000 after acquiring an additional 113,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

