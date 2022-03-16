Leonteq (OTC:LNTQF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Leonteq (OTC:LNTQFGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Leonteq AG provides structured investment products and long-term savings and retirement solutions in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Investment Solutions and Insurance & Wealth Planning Solutions segments. The company manufactures and distributes structured investment products.

