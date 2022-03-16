Leonteq (OTC:LNTQF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Leonteq (OTC:LNTQF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Leonteq (Get Rating)

Leonteq AG provides structured investment products and long-term savings and retirement solutions in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Investment Solutions and Insurance & Wealth Planning Solutions segments. The company manufactures and distributes structured investment products.

