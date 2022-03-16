Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.25. Lexaria Bioscience shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 2,151,500 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22.
About Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP)
