LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.40.

LHCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $138.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in LHC Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

