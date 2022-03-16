Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. 327,421 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 178,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

Liberty Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGDTF)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.