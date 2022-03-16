Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Receives $19.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LTH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Time Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

LTH stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 569,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $23.37.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. Life Time Group’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

