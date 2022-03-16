LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies Purchases 5,000 Shares

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $15,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. LifeMD, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFMD. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter worth about $8,986,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter worth about $2,111,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter worth about $1,793,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 27.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 205,074 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth about $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LFMD shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of LifeMD in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

