Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 930 iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $287,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,824 shares of company stock worth $11,626,820. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 123.90 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $52.43.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

