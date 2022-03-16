Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 148 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Allstate by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Allstate by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Allstate by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Allstate stock opened at $127.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

