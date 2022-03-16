Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 286.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Hasbro by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,532,000 after purchasing an additional 649,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,404,000 after acquiring an additional 366,237 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,837,000 after acquiring an additional 72,709 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 35.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,139,000 after purchasing an additional 628,083 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,184,000 after buying an additional 79,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $105.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

