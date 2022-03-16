Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,060,000 after buying an additional 264,379 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,321,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,882,000 after purchasing an additional 266,998 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,764,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,188,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,081,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,374,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,875,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 94,241 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $35.09.

