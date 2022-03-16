LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.00

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded 109% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 59.6% higher against the US dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market cap of $4,174.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72,770.73 or 1.79799998 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteCoin Ultra is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt Algorithm. “

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

