Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

OPRT opened at $13.49 on Monday. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $431.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.38.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 242.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 76,459 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 31.2% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

