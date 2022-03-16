Loop Capital Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $45.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.68% from the stock’s previous close.

S has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

NYSE S opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.93.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charlene T. Begley purchased 1,395 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,926 shares of company stock valued at $13,789,954. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $132,295,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after buying an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in SentinelOne by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,225 shares in the last quarter. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,323,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

