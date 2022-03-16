Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Big Lots worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 22.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 1,522.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 41,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 41.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $41.89.

NYSE:BIG opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.74.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

