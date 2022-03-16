Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,355,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $148.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.71. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.77%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

