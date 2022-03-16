Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after acquiring an additional 36,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,713,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at $430,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 36.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

