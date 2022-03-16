Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 11,300 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 24.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,999,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 220,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $719.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.19% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.47%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

