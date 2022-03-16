Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

NWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Siebert Williams Shank cut their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

